Letter: Double standard for jury duty

In defense of the school teacher who was recently fined $500 and suspended from the job, there are a few facts that have not been reported.
The “performance” that the juror was in charge of was not something that a substitute could have managed. The juror had a legitimate reason for requesting a deferral.
In the same jury pool, another person requested deferral for a baseball tournament that a child was competing in and was granted the deferral. Are sports for one child really more important than an arts performance involving many students?
It’s hard for me to understand why Judge Swanberg would give preference to a mother whose child was participating in a sports activity, and not to a school employee who was in charge of a performance involving many students, and for whom there could not have been a suitable substitute made.
Patti Robertson, Kennewick
