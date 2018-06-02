Letter: Reconsider quarries

I live in rural Kennewick. Currently there is already one rock quarry within a quarter mile of our neighborhood. Now there are two more quarries being proposed in the agricultural area that our neighborhood overlooks, both within two miles of our neighborhood. All three of these quarries would use the two-lane Clodfelter Road that our neighborhood lies on. This road is already clogged with multiple dump trucks throughout the day from the current quarry. An additional two quarries would truly overload this road, leaving dirt, rock and debris in their wake.
In addition, one of the quarries is planning a concrete plant, which would add harmful toxins to the air near our neighborhood. The prevailing winds come from the south/southwest and would blow through our neighborhood and down to the nearby Desert Hills Middle School and onwards to the Tri-Cities.
We are asking that these quarry placements be reconsidered and relocated to where there are few to no residual effects to neighborhoods, schools, roads, wildlife and vegetation.
Our Tripple Vista neighborhood is full of children, families and some individuals with breathing and other health conditions that would be adversely affected and worsened by these quarries
Wanted you to be aware of this situation.
Brent Morrison, Kennewick
Comments