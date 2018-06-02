Letter: Act on SNAP

It's time to send a clear message to Congress: Protect and strengthen the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the 2018 Farm Bill.
SNAP is the first line of defense against hunger for working families earning low wages, seniors, children, people with disabilities, veterans, and people who do not have steady employment. The U.S. House of Representatives recently failed to pass its Farm Bill, H.R, 2, which included harmful changes to SNAP that would have taken food off the table of more than 2 million people in need. The House is planning a second vote on the bill on June 22.
Congress needs to focus on supporting policies that end hunger and lift people out of poverty, instead of attempting to reduce low-income people's access to nutritious food.
In 2016, according to the Food Action & Research Center, 18 percent of households in the 4th Congressional District participated in SNAP, the highest rate in Washington state. Rep. Dan Newhouse voted for the Farm Bill and cuts to SNAP. He has a chance to do the right thing for struggling constituents in June. Contact Rep. Newhouse and urge him to vote against H.R. 2 when it comes up for reconsideration.
Gretchen Patrick, Pasco
