Letter: Focus on guns needs to change

In a recent Wall Street Journal article, Pamela Marantz Cohen described the increasing importance of an individual’s strongly held feelings, as opposed to more established conventions, in shaping public opinion and values. An important driver is social media, which helps erode cultural constraints by providing a forum for individuals with the same feelings and convictions to form powerful online groups, with few repercussions.
“White power” and “#MeToo” are examples. Strong opinions evolving on gun control are consistent with this. The prominence of the word “militia” in the Second Amendment suggests that the founders had in mind the importance of armed individuals joining together for common protection. With the U.S. military currently filling this role, justifying arms came to include protection of an individual’s home and family against intruders.
This has further evolved into the concept that an individual’s personal protection is important, thus one may carry a weapon openly in public. “Strongly held feelings” are clearly at play, and are now driving gun policy in this country. Serious modification to our current policy on guns will change only if people start caring about the safety of the larger society as much as their own personal safety.
David Lassen King, Richland
