Letter: Trump is a deal breaker

Our president continues his destructive work as a deal breaker. He pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was designed to create a strong economic counterweight to China. He then pulled our country out of the Paris climate accord, removing the United States from any agreement with the rest of the world to combat global warming.
Now, he’s pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, ignoring the objections of the other countries party to this agreement: Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. The other countries have said they will abide by this agreement as long as Iran continues to hold up its part.
Per the New York Daily News: These administrative actions “constitute not only a repudiation of America’s international leadership role, but of international cooperation itself. Instead, United States seems to be adopting a strategically clueless policy of belligerent unilateralism.”
Announcing his decision, our president claimed, “A constructive deal could easily have been struck at the time, but it wasn’t.”
Other than “dissing” this international agreement in which the Obama administration was a participant as “horrible” and “insane” without spelling out an alternative plan for changing Iran’s behavior, he both insults our allies and demonstrates a feckless impotence.
Bill Petrie, Richland
