Letter: Climate Science on Tap a big hit

David Lassen King’s May 8 letter “More education on climate science” couldn’t have been more timely. It came on the heels of the April 16 front page article in the Tri-City Herald on the Climate Science on Tap series of talks by climate scientists at various breweries in the Tri-Cities.
Thanks to the Herald article, the first event was a big success, with a standing-room-only crowd exceeding 80 attendees. I was delighted to meet some of the Herald readers who have challenged climate scientists in their letters to the Herald. They asked some good questions. We had an engaging conversation on the evidence for global warming and its causes, without showing a single slide.
Our next event, at 7 p.m. June 18 at D’s Wicked Cider House in Kennewick, will cover the physical basis for climate models.
Future events, usually on Monday evenings, will be posted on our calendar at https://wordpress.com/view/tricitiesccl.wordpress.com. Video recordings of the events will be posted on the YouTube channel Tri-Cities CCL.
Steve Ghan, Richland
