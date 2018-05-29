Letter: Stand with Kennewick educators

Richland and Pasco educators stand united with the Kennewick Education Association in their attempts to negotiate with the Kennewick School District over salary.
The Kennewick School District’s refusal to negotiate salaries in light of the additional money flowing into the district next year is a slap in the face to teachers, students, and the community.
Three years ago, Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco educators walked out of classrooms to protest the state Legislature’s unwillingness to fully pay for public education.
The prior year, 2014, the state Supreme Court ruled the Legislature in contempt for not abiding by the 2012 McCleary decision.
Finally, this year, the Legislature added $1 billion to fund educator salaries in excess of the additional $1 billion allocated for public school students.
In doing so, however, the Legislature dismantled the state salary allocation model (SAM), the way teachers have been funded and paid for the past 30 years.
This means teachers’ unions across the state, like the Kennewick Education Association, must go to their districts to negotiate new salary schedules before the SAM disappears in September.
Please support Kennewick teachers in their demand to bargain with the Kennewick School District.
Ken Hays, Richland Education Association, Richland
