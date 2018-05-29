Letter: Thankful for polio shots

In my long lifetime I have seen many changes: bridges that make traveling much safer, school buses that make sure every kid has a chance to get a good education, insulation that makes houses more comfortable and cheaper to heat, airmail, automatic washers and dryers – the list could go on and on.
The best thing that happened in my lifetime is polio shots.
Polio is a very cruel disease, leaving its victims paralyzed for life. The December/January issue of Time magazine had an article on polio and stated that we may have seen the last case in our time.
I remember in the mid 1950s an epidemic of polio, and then polio shots were available. Tears come to my eyes when I think about it. There is lots to be thankful for, and polio shots is high on the list.
Mildred Walton, Richland
Comments