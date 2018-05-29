Letter: A maritime crisis

I would like to thank the Tri-City Herald for the wonderful article they had by Tim Johnson – “Dwindling Merchant Marine Crimps U.S. ability to wage war” on May 12. It contained some important information from some people who know about these things like Maritime Administration Chief Mark H. Buzby, a retired Navy rear admiral.
“It’s a matter of national security.”
The Merchant Marine declined from 1,288 international trading vessels in 1951 to 81 today. Air Force General Darren McDew, head of the U.S. Transportation Command, told a Senate panel on April 10: “The dwindling Merchant Marine fleet along with aging Navy Transport fleet threatens our ability to meet national security requirements.”
Also some important history lessons by Rep. John Garramendi and Salvatore Mercogliano, a maritime historian at Campbell University in North Carolina.
May 22 was National Maritime Day. Let us speak up about this crisis America.
Robert E. Cauble, WWII Merchant Marine Veteran And Past Commander of The Mid-Columbia Chapter of WWII Merchant Marine and Navy Armed Guard Veterans
