Letter: Not sweet on ‘sugar daddies’

College life is expensive, even in such location as the Tri-Cities: tuition, student debt, books, and even outings with some new friends – everything adds up to gigantic numbers that very few can afford.
College students worldwide are searching for alternative methods to fund their higher education, and one of those methods are “sugar relationships.” Usually, these relationships describe a perfect “Darwinian couple,” when younger, attractive girls are looking for financial stability in older men, who are glad to provide a certain “allowance” to their “sugar partner” in exchange for sexual pleasures.
These “mutually beneficial relationships” have experienced a dose of criticism after either “sugar daddies” were robbed after a night of passion, or girls themselves got into fraudulent situations, where their health, security and even finances were in danger. Since a lot of such arrangements are created online, there is little to no security provided to either party.
The “sugar dating” trend has been on the rise nationwide; even the Tri-Cities has experienced an interest outburst from both a female and male population. The question is: Is it time to get alarmed or let students pay tuition costs with sugar?
Vlada Rossi, Richland
