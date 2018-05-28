Letter: Militia defined

Recent letters have discussed the term “militia” relative to Second Amendment rights.
The term “militia” is discussed, but not defined, in Article 2 (Amendment 2 – “well regulated militia … the right to keep and bear arms”), Article 5 (Amendment 5 – “rights of persons”), Article 1 Section 8.15 (Congressional power to “call forth the militia …”), and Article 2 Section 2.1 (“The President shall be Commander in Chief …. of the Militia of the several States …”).
Title 10 of the US Code (10 USC 311), however, does succinctly define militia as “(1) the organized militia consisting of the National Guard…”, and (2) “the unorganized militia consisting of members not in the National Guard ...”
The U.S. Government has the right to revise the definition of “unorganized militia” within 10 USC 311, to include controls for members of that unorganized group to ensure that they are, in fact, “well regulated” without impacting Second Amendment rights.
Unfortunately, we will continue to disagree on the appropriate path forward for gun control, but I pray that one day our nation may come to our senses and prevent this continuing tragic loss of lives due to gun violence that has become all too commonplace.
Barry Burrow, Kennewick
