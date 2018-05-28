Letter: A helmet law for Kennewick

I grounded my 13-year-old son this morning from riding his bicycle for a week. Why? Because he was caught riding his bike to school without his helmet after being told five minutes prior he would lose his bike for a week if he was caught without the helmet on.
My boys have been riding their bikes for years, and recently we upgraded to big boy bikes that they say “go twice as fast” as their old ones. Can someone tell me how to get him to understand how important it is to wear a helmet? All he hears is “Wah wa-wah wa-wah wah…”.
And why is it not a law to wear a helmet in Kennewick?
Tyna Antonson, Kennewick
