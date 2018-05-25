Letter: We’re all afraid

Last month I wrote a letter about Columbine leading an entire generation to plan what they would do when their school got shot up. I received numerous messages about my letter and was reminded that this mentality doesn’t stop at schools.
I had people telling me how since Aurora, they feel the same fear at the movies. Since Las Vegas, they feel the fear at concerts. Since Sutherland Springs, they feel the fear at church.
These events are so memorialized in our heads that all we have to do is say the name of the place where it happened and we automatically recall every horrifying detail. We’re at a point where any public event runs the risk of being a life or death situation.
This doesn’t represent a functioning society. We shouldn’t be afraid of dying when we go to the movies, to a concert, or to church. We shouldn’t have to plan how not to be killed, whether to hide or to fight back, when we go out in public.
We’re all afraid — those who want to ban guns and those who want guns everywhere. We’re all reacting to the same fear, fear that shouldn’t be there in the first place.
Jenna Pope, Richland
