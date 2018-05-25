Letter: Newhouse needs to step up on DACA

Actions speak louder than words. Once again, Congressman Dan Newhouse failed the 4th Congressional District by being all talk, without once following through with constructive action.
Despite the fact that Newhouse has said over and over that he supports a solution for the DACA kids (around 16,000 in our state), he has voted against them time and again. And then last week, he refused to cross lame duck speaker Paul Ryan and sign a discharge petition that 30 other Republicans have signed to force the issue to a floor vote. When will Dan Newhouse finally show us that he truly does support DACA?
To add insult to injury, it is troubling to see Dan Newhouse vote for the GOP farm bill, which would have reduced or eliminated nutrition benefits that more than 42,000 households in eastern Washington depend on. The farm bill is critical to our area farmers, but it is also critical to the children and families who need assistance purchasing food.
We must ask ourselves, who does our Congressman really represent? Certainly, last week it was not us. His constituents deserve better. We need a congressman who will get these critical issues right.
Carol and Don Farmer, Richland
