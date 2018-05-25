Letter: Read between the lines

An example of why America is so divided can be found on the April 29 editorial page. A letter defines the militia via the left-wing, progressive propaganda our schools, most of the media and many of our politicians spew to all those who are willing to listen without questioning their rhetoric, noting the National Guard as “our militia today.” How times have changed.
Then there’s the letter that uses quotes from our Founding Fathers. Nothing like going directly to the source. The truth is out there if one is willing to take the time to find it. Yet, propaganda is alive and well right here in America, including the Tri-Cities.
The first letter proves it’s possible to change the meaning of our Forefathers’ intent, our founding documents, including the Bill of Rights and the Second Amendment, along with our Constitutional Republic, without amending one word within them.
By the way, regarding the Malheur Refuge fiasco, all the so-called leaders were found not guilty. The percentage of Oregon land under federal ownership? I believe it’s about 50 percent. Still a state? With equal footing? Sounds more like an annex of Washington DC to me.
Gene Turner, Pasco
