Letter: Thanks to Richland Baptist Church

There are many needs around our community that are left unmet. As members of the community, it is our duty to come together and help each other by providing support to those in need around us.
Richland Baptist Church (RBC) noticed the need that many Chief Joseph middle school students have and wanted to help support them. Many students did not come home to a dinner or have enough food to last them over the weekend. RBC asked its attendees to support the community around them by donating backpacks, food, clothing and their time to serving the items and making a connection with the children.
The church has also supported the faculty in many ways to encourage and get to know them. RBC also connected to Jefferson Elementary through the PTA committee by helping them provide water bottles for a jogathon, doughnuts for Doughnuts with Dads and muffins for Muffins with Moms events.
RBC is not the only church around the Tri-Cities that has joined the schools in their neighborhood and supported the faculty and students.
Evie Shelby, Richland
Comments