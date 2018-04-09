Letter: B the same

Mitsugi Moriguchi visited the B Reactor at Hanford. He said that Hanford neglects bombing's human costs.
He said he left impressed by this formidable wartime scientific accomplishment, but he struggled to understand why the park did not include some reflection of the destruction wrought on his hometown.
Nothing about the suffering, the damages were caused.
He felt that eyes were closed to this part of it. That was a terrible time in history for a lot of people.
Many people died there as well as other places. If the Japanese didn't bomb Pearl Harbor to destroy important American fleet units, the U.S. would not have had to drop the bomb.
We lost a lot of people in WWII. We lost almost 2,500 people just in Pearl Harbor.
We don't need anything at the B Reactor about Morighuchi’s home town. Please leave the B Reactor like it is.
Marvin Raymond, Richland
