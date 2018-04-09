Letter: Not fair

Regarding the management at Benton County fairgrounds. Maybe Benton County will finally wake up.
Our local rabbit club has rented a building at the fairgrounds twice a year for more than 20 years, only to be dumped on by Benton County fairgrounds management.
We moved to TRAC in Pasco last year to hold our shows.
We have been welcomed, have more space than we need and we’re close to amenities.
At first, the rent was going to be twice as much as Benton County’s Building No. 2. But we get an “agricultural” discount with TRAC.
The fairgrounds raised their rates, in some cases doubled them, so it’s just not financially an option for us anymore to use the fairgrounds. That’s even if they let us hold our show there, which they don’t (for Building No. 2).
Shame on Benton County for pricing groups especially animals groups (open, FFA, and 4-H) out of our local fairgrounds.
Liz Sapp, Pasco
Comments