Letters to the Editor

Letter: Tilted news

April 09, 2018 03:14 PM

Thank you for running the story about Sinclair Broadcasting’s tilt on the news. It may be worse, however, than right-wing disinformation.

According to Newsweek on April 2, a March “must-run segment was produced by a former reporter for RT, a Russian government-funded international news outlet.”

A Columbia Journalism Review called RT “the Kremlin’s propaganda outlet.”

We know that Russia is working to undermine our democratic system. Now they may be using Sinclair — with our local KEPR station — to do that.

Karen Adams, Kennewick

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

They can save lives. Here's why this Pasco man is giving them away.

View More Video