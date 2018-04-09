Letter: Tilted news

Thank you for running the story about Sinclair Broadcasting’s tilt on the news. It may be worse, however, than right-wing disinformation.
According to Newsweek on April 2, a March “must-run segment was produced by a former reporter for RT, a Russian government-funded international news outlet.”
A Columbia Journalism Review called RT “the Kremlin’s propaganda outlet.”
We know that Russia is working to undermine our democratic system. Now they may be using Sinclair — with our local KEPR station — to do that.
Karen Adams, Kennewick
