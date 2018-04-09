Letter: Checking in

Thanks to Sara Schilling for her follow up on the jury decision in the lawsuit against Kennewick High School.
I’m the parent of a now-adult son, as well as a former counselor at Kennewick High School (1973). Perhaps like many parents who have followed this trial, I hope I would have checked on the sleeping arrangements before letting my son go on one of these trips.
I also hope I would have wondered about a much-beloved teacher who spent so much time and money to ensure he’d have weekends alone with teenage boys.
Lynn Crook, Richland
