Letters to the Editor

Letter: Checking in

April 09, 2018 03:14 PM

Thanks to Sara Schilling for her follow up on the jury decision in the lawsuit against Kennewick High School.

I’m the parent of a now-adult son, as well as a former counselor at Kennewick High School (1973). Perhaps like many parents who have followed this trial, I hope I would have checked on the sleeping arrangements before letting my son go on one of these trips.

I also hope I would have wondered about a much-beloved teacher who spent so much time and money to ensure he’d have weekends alone with teenage boys.

Lynn Crook, Richland

