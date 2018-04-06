Letter: Pedestal pain

This is in regards to the recent article about possible ‘Veteran’s Courts’ in Benton County. The country really needs to get off its practice of putting veterans on pedestals and treating them as special.
They aren’t. The military is just a general reflection of the society from which it is created.
If they do the crime, they can do the time just like anyone else.
It is quite telling though that they want to treat veterans special by looking at past trauma, but yet not do that to other defendants. Why have “special courts ... to help these veterans avoid being repeatedly arrested by combining treatment with accountability,” but not have that for the general public?
It sounds like a great idea, for everyone.
This is just one more example for our almost religious fervor that we direct to veterans, when the overwhelming vast majority don’t deserve it.
They deserve basic respect and health care, not special courts or inflated hero worship by a society where very few now are considered veterans.
Want to help veterans? Quit sending them to endless wars, especially ones with zero chance of victory.
Quit pretending they are fighting for freedom. They aren’t.
Dave Crozier, Kennewick
