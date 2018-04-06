Letter: We need youth

What this country needs now, more than anything, is the energy, optimism, and independence of youth.
And I agree it’s easy to be skeptical of our “election process,” with so many accusations of voter fraud, and repression coming from both sides, and little or no response from our government.
We also need you to vote!
Too often, us old people are angry at everybody and everything. I heard the same things you hear today, (i.e., “you’re lazy, rude, and often just no good.”)
Too frequently the old opinions become “set in stone.” But today, America needs you. Just as in 1776 it needed James Monroe (age 18), Marquis de Lafayette (18), Henry Lee III (20), Nathan Hale (21), Alexander Hamilton (21), Thomas Jefferson (23), etc.
D. L. Anderson, Richland
