Letter: Here’s how to make American great again

Mr. Trump, do you really want to make America great again?
First, do not allow guns in schools. Teachers and administrators are there to teach our kids. They already are expected to do much more, including the love and nurturing that seems to be missing in more and more homes, not to forget providing proper nutrition, behavior management, and extra academic help to many.
Mr. Trump, if you really feel the need to provide armed protection in our schools, go get some volunteers from the NRA.
Secondly, do something to reverse the growing trend that glamorizes murder and general killing, other violent behaviors, illicit sex, and vulgarity now offered in movies, on TV and on the internet. I know this restriction will infringe on some First Amendment rights, but these media offerings are poisoning the minds of our youth and others.
Finally, on the human killing machines (military-style sporting rifles), you need to further tighten the background checks, allowing those weapons to be owned by only qualified individuals for home defense. Any of these weapons taken out of the home.and they should be confiscated immediately.
Steps like these should help be great again.
Richard Moen, Richland
