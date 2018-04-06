Letter: Confluence’s ‘Story Circles’ tell quite a tale

The brief article announcing the opening of Sacajawea State Park gave excellent information about the activities of the Interpretive Center and Museum, but failed to mention that the park is the site of celebrated artist Maya Lin’s “Story Circles”, an installation by Confluence, an organization that connects people to place through art and education. This is a must-see in the Tri-Cities’ only state park.
The seven circles of polished basalt — some above ground, some sunk into the earth — start in front of the Interpretive Center and extend almost to the confluence where the Snake River joins the Columbia River. Engraved pictures and words on the outside or inside of the circles tell the stories of the people, plants and animals who have been at this special place since the beginning.
One of six installations designed by Lin for confluence sites along the Columbia River on the Lewis and Clark Trail, it was dedicated in 2010, the forth of five completed to date. The sixth, planned for Celilo, has yet to be built.
You can get more information at confluenceproject.org.
Chuck and Ann Eaton, Richland
