Letter: Right of protection comes from God

In response to Joy Rasch’s letter stating that God didn’t give anyone a gun or the right to have one, I beg to differ.
Repeatedly, the Israelites were told to arm themselves. Jesus told his disciples in Luke 22: 35-39 that if they didn’t have as sword (the personal protection of the day) they should sell their cloak and buy one. No where does the Bible forbid anyone from protecting himself or his family. We have every right to do that.
In 1 Samuel, the author reports that Israel faced extermination by the Philistines because all their weapons had been confiscated by invading armies and there weren’t even any sword makers in the country. (Which is what the left is trying to do to this country.) Nehemiah, under instruction from God, told the people to bring their personal weapons when they were rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem because the enemy was trying to stop them.
Self defense is our right. We don’t have the right to murder or to use our weapons to mistreat or hurt others unless we are under attack, but we have the right to protect our homes, our families, and our property. Ex 22:2-3.
Lynn Doublin, Richland
Comments