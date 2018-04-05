Letter: Slow down, drivers, and stay safe

Car accidents can happen. There are times when one could be prevented if people would just slow down.
I was in a near car accident recently. Someone took an abrupt left in front of me at an intersection as I was driving straight on a green light. There were no other cars behind me. That driver could have easily waited a mere two to three seconds and then proceed. What was so urgent that this person could not wait? Instead, we could have been hurt, our cars wrecked — for a mere three seconds. That is really annoying.
As I’m driving I see people rushing to get places. Drivers follow too closely in the city, cut off other drivers or speed up to quickly pass only to change lanes again in a matter of a few seconds. Again, what's the rush? I don’t get it.
So if you are one of those drivers always in a hurry, please slow down. Allow a little extra time to go where you need to go. Be safe and don’t abruptly cut in front of other drivers. We all have to share the road, and I want to get where I’m going safely. Don’t you?
Ginette Houchin, Kennewick
