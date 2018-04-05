Letter: What about training to use First Amendment?

The young marine on Sunday’s opinion page (March 25) stated that a person should have 16 weeks of military training to purchase a “military grade” firearm. I’m assuming he is referring to the AR-15 that has been so much in the news, except the civilian AR-15 is not “military grade”. We will set that discussion aside for now.
It just so happens I have three years active duty in the Army, in addition to being an NRA certified range safety officer (unapologetic NRA member). So, given this young man’s criteria for exercising my Second Amendment rights, I propose the following criteria for exercising one’s First Amendment rights: Before you can purchase an electronic communication device — i.e. smart phone, iPad, whatever — you will be required to have a degree in computer programming, since these evil devices have caused the deaths of many young person through internet bullying and suicides, etc.
Guess what? My idea is just as asinine and kneejerk as his. Semper Fi.
Randall Clower, Pasco
