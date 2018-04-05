Letter: Learn to live with wildlife

In a recent article, I read the Canyon Lakes area home owners were complaining about coyotes coming into their neighborhoods, sometimes taking cats, etc. Too often this is happening because humans are building farther out and taking the homes of animals.
It is very sad that we humans cannot learn to live with the animals from which we are taking away homes. We bring our pets into their world, which are just food to them. We bring cats with us and then let them run all through neighborhoods that maybe other neighbors don’t care for, then a coyote comes along. When you let your pet run loose, what do you expect?
We have a lot of cats, and I wish a coyote would come along. The cats kill birds, and we did have cottontail rabbits, but the cats did away with them. It is very sad that someone is going to come in and rid this area of any animal that belongs there. Wait until the mice from the fields take over because the house cats didn’t rid the area of those pests.
Learn to live with wildlife; we are in the same boat they are.
Nancy Patrick, Hermiston
Comments