Letter: We’re too emotional to carry guns

School shootings? Yes, it can happen here. As long as we have relatively easy access to guns in this country — to so many guns — we should not be surprised.
How many of you have heard of or witnessed an ugly, angry fist-fight and thought: “Thank God there wasn’t a gun involved.”? With uncontrolled anger, someone would be in the morgue instead of the hospital E.R. The NRA pretends they don’t know this.
Anger is a normal instinct, an outlet. The accessibility of lethal weapons, especially an open carry law, almost assures death or serious injury. Keeping our emotions tightly reined in is unhealthy. Maybe that is why some people lose control, go overboard.
Someone give me a reason to believe it can’t happen here. Is a wide-open Constitutional amendment more important than our children’s lives?
OK, let’s live in fear in America.
Elizabeth Koski, Richland
