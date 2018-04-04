Letter: Needle exchange a bad idea

I can’t believe that the Franklin County commissioners voted 2-0 to approve a needle exchange. In reality, all you are doing is supporting the drug use in the Mid-Columbia.
You can say all the right words about how this needle exchange will save lives and make the public safer, but really you are just blowing smoke to cloud the issue.
You might as well be standing on the street corner passing out the drugs along with the needles.
Why should the taxpayers of Benton and Franklin counties be paying to support this exchange?
Why don’t all of our county commissioners make a serious effort to fix the real problem: the drug dealers and the suppliers.
Jim Adrian, Kennewick
