Letters to the Editor

Letter: Needle exchange a bad idea

April 04, 2018 02:25 PM

I can’t believe that the Franklin County commissioners voted 2-0 to approve a needle exchange. In reality, all you are doing is supporting the drug use in the Mid-Columbia.

You can say all the right words about how this needle exchange will save lives and make the public safer, but really you are just blowing smoke to cloud the issue.

You might as well be standing on the street corner passing out the drugs along with the needles.

Why should the taxpayers of Benton and Franklin counties be paying to support this exchange?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Why don’t all of our county commissioners make a serious effort to fix the real problem: the drug dealers and the suppliers.

Jim Adrian, Kennewick

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New Kennewick restaurant offers a taste of Spanish and Italian cuisine

View More Video