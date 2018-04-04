Letter: Respect the flag and anthem

I went to a high school soccer game last night at Lampson stadium to watch my grandson play soccer. After introductions of players, it was time for the playing of our national anthem. Most everybody stood up; I saluted, being a veteran, and the music started.
I could not help but notice the number of people who paid no attention to the flag or the music and kept playing with their phones and talking. One man kept scanning the stands and field with his phone while talking to his wife the entire time the anthem was being played. I also noticed a number of people who failed to stand up.
I was greatly dismayed at the complete lack of respect for our flag and anthem and what they represent.
Certainly, if you do not wish to participate then come late, go to the bathroom or somewhere out of sight.
Or get out of this country if you cannot take a few moments to put down the phone, stop talking and get your butt up and show respect for the country that gives you so very much.
I served this country and put my life on the line and cannot accept this type of behavior.
Roger Bunton, Kennewick
