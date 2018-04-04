Letter: Power outage updates would be appreciated

Apparently when Richland loses power to its customers, it also loses its ability to communicate related status to its customers.
You know, when a city’s electrical utilities office can offer no status of an extended loss of power event, it leaves many individuals frustrated and unsure how to deal with issues regarding disabled persons.
Until you have a loved one who can’t be moved easily from an electrically operated reclining chair (stuck in a near-prone position), it may be difficult for some to appreciate the need for restoration status to help make decisions about getting help if needed.
Case in point: the electrical outage that lasted several hours March 26.
I am disappointed that the electrical utilities office didn’t have a clue as to what the cause might be, work status, and estimated restoration time.
Sounds like a lot of information, but I am confident that electrical field workers can initially assess damage and communicate progress, and providing a simple recorded status message could be updated to help deal with multiple calls from those affected.
Thank you for your consideration in this matter.
Kurt Lewis, Richland
