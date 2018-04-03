Letter: Texting and driving a bigger threat to students

Recent tragic events have cost the innocent lives of too many teenagers at the hands of teenagers with guns. These events have caused a national movement by teenagers to find solutions to stopping this senseless loss of life. I commend their efforts, even though the means to there end are out of their hands. However, these same teenagers have the means to save the lives of 4,000 teenagers a year.
Every day teenagers kill teenagers through the reckless use of their cell phones while driving. These lost lives are not the result of accidents; they are the result of a conscience decision on the part of the teen driver to engage in the recklessness of using their cell phone. One hundred percent of the solution for saving the lives of 4,000 teenagers a year is in the hands of teenagers alone.
Will our teenagers champion this cause by putting down their cell phones while driving? Is it the cell phone that causes the loss of 4,000 teenage lives each year, or is it the conscience decision on the part of a teenager to engage in the reckless activity of using their cell phone while driving?
Rick Roberts, Richland
