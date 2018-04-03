Letter: Trump a danger as his own diplomat

President Trump quickly consented to negotiations with North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un without consulting State Department officials or our allies. The hollowed-out State Department and the expertise it provided are viewed as unnecessary in these talks.
The State Department’s chief North Korea negotiator, Joseph Yun, has resigned and the administration has also scotched a plan to nominate another experienced negotiator, Victor Cha, as ambassador to Seoul. We have a president who ultimately trusts only his own instincts, and now believes he has settled into the job enough to rely on them rather than the people who advise him. Putin wins the presidential election after banning the participation of his chief rival, Russian opposition leader Victor Navalny. Against the advice of his advisers, President Trump congratulates Putin and fails to request an explanation for the Kremlin’s role in the nerve agent attack on persons residing in Britain.
If the summit negotiation between an impulsive President Trump and Kim Jong-un collapses, there is a danger of an escalation of tension and the risk of military conflict soars. A preemptive strike on North Korea as proposed by newly appointed national security adviser John Bolton makes this a terrifying prospect.
Mickey Beary, Richland
