Letter: Secure our schools

Let’s work on making our schools safe rather than demanding the erosion of our natural right to self defense. The “March for Our Lives” wasn’t about making schools safer for our children. It was about anti-gun enthusiasts taking advantage of a tragedy that could have been prevented by the very people they say will protect us after they take away our ability to protect ourselves.
So let’s instead work to secure our schools (SOS). SOS can be accomplished in ways that may be different at different schools. Specialists can help with making that happen. They can establish security protocols like having an active shooter plan; training staff, teachers and students; shooter drills (like fire drills); and trained active security teams. Security teams include observers at key school locations and, yes, some members who are well trained and armed. All schools should be able to respond within 30 seconds to an active shooter like Blaine Gaskill did at Great Mills High in Maryland.
Can we at least agree on this and be willing to set aside other differences of opinion to protect our children? SOS now.
Gary Stevens, Pasco
