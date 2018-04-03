Letter: Don’t buy into big oil’s climate spin

The American public has been duped. The oil and coal industry has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars into the Heartland Institute and other advocacy groups to cast doubt on the consensus of climate scientists regarding the dominant human role in recent climate change. A variety of deceptive practices such as false dichotomies and cherry picking data have confused the public about the cause of the climate changes they are observing.
These actions have been remarkably effective, with national legislation on climate change mired in Congress, culminating in the decision by our president to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and a proposal to replace realistic estimates of the social cost of carbon with an estimate based on wildly unrealistic assumptions.
These irresponsible actions do great harm to future generations. If you care about your grandchildren, I beg you to think critically about the sources of information you rely on for your opinion on climate change. Just as you would only see a medical professional for a serious medical problem, you should rely on climate scientists trained to apply unbiased methods to draw conclusions from the data, knowing their work must be reproduced by others before it is accepted.
Steve Ghan, Richland
