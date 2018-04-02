Letter: Let the pros handle stray cats

Raising a little awareness about the TNR Program (Trap Neuter Release). So for people not familiar with this, the cats are all fixed and are in a specifically placed area in a colony with a caretaker.
Many people disagree with this program and I understand why. Long story short, if people who do not want the cats around instead shoot, poison or trap and dump in another location, what will happen is a revolving-door effect. Another colony will move in to that same location. So those of you who are getting rid of the TNR cats should be aware of that. You are not eliminating a problem at all. These efforts will not help.
TNR was put in place by the cities, shelters and even some government agencies. It’s best just to leave the cats and caretakers be. Just recently in my TNR neighborhood, my personal “fixed” inside/outside cat went missing most likely due to people trying to get rid of the TNR cats. Yet another sad thing that happens when people start “getting rid” of TNR cats without paying attention.
Darcy Sherman, Kennewick
