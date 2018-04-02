Letter: Support social programs

Contact Rep. Dan Newhouse (509-713-7374) or your House or Senate office, immediately, to support programs that provide basic needs for the most vulnerable American families.
Three programs vital to protect are: SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid and HUD housing programs.
Families who are struggling with economic insecurity depend on these programs. Without adequate food, medical care and housing, children and families are hindered in school and life.
When the 2018 tax cuts were voted in last year, elected officials from both sides of the aisle expressed concern for deficits. The place to fix them is not on the backs of those most at risk.
Never miss a local story.
Check into the details. SNAP costs approximately $1.40 per person per meal. Only about one in five families eligible for housing assistance actually get it. Medicaid covers 75 million people, including children, working adults, disabled Americans and seniors’ nursing home care.
Cutting these programs will also have a ripple effect in our region. Farmers provide food for SNAP. We all benefit when families prevent and treat health issues. None of us want to see tent cities or families living in our local parks.
Your voice, in addition to your thoughts and prayers, will make a difference.
Barbara Puigh, Richland
Comments