Letter: Waging fight against gerrymandering

Trump and Fox “News” disgraced Americans everywhere when they blamed the Parkland School shooting on the FBI. They held that if Mueller was not “wasting his time,” these children’s lives would not be lost. That is a disgusting allegation, defaming the FBI, deflecting attention as top-level Republicans hide from prosecution.
Democrats have been obstructed as they (we) work to investigate the allegations surrounding the 2016 presidential election. Others, beyond the president and his office warrant criminal investigation, and likely prosecution.
Senator Devin Nunes, for example, carried classified information to and from the White House, early in the investigation, in a manner that seemd intended to deceive other senators and the American public. A senator can say what they want on the floor, but their actions are subject to legal review and consequences.
Trump is a clear and present danger to our country, unfit for the office.
Join me, President Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder in the campaign to end gerrymandering. Support the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. This is the only reliable way to assure Trump is held accountable and that the voters’ will is carried out. Thank you.
Ivar Husa, Richland
