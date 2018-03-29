Letters to the Editor

Letter: Good money spent on bad road

March 29, 2018 02:30 PM

For the past eight months, I have driven the one-mile stretch of Leslie Road from Columbia Park Trail to Gage Blvd., a roadway that was refinished last fall. It appears to me that the city made a bad choice when selecting the contractor in charge. Nowhere have I driven on a worse surface than that one-mile stretch. It is so rough, the lane painting driver couldn’t paint a straight line. (Look at the lines at the bottom of the hill).

Sad that we paid good tax money for such a terrible stretch of roadway. We deserve better.

John Funk, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

View More Video