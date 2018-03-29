Letters: Keep private info out of public light

I have noticed that most of the obituaries appearing in the Herald give the date and place of birth for the deceased. A recent publication by the AARP Fraud Network warned against doing that. Did you know that the first five digits of an individual’s Social Security number are derived from the date and the place that a person was born? From that information given in the obituary, it is pretty easy for a crafty scammer to figure out the deceased’s social security number to perpetrate identity theft, such as opening credit accounts in the name of the deceased.
Most obituaries list the surviving family members, including the names and their place of residence. By knowing the names of the family members, a scammer can perpetrate scams, such as the well-known grandparents scam to take advantage of those who are vulnerable in their time of grief.
It is best just to show the age of the deceased and say only that they have two sisters, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, or whatever the case might be. I encourage readers to visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork and search for the article Death Notice Double-cross.
Charles Robinson, Prosser
Editors note: Obituaries are paid memorials submitted by family. Death notices do not contain birth dates.
