Letter: Field of nightmares

How about the Kennewick School District use some money to maintain the outdoor fields? They look real nice from the street with new backstops, benches and bleachers, but the fields themselves are horrible.
If Lampson or district gyms were in this state of disrepair, the public would be outraged.
Why is no one upset about our children’s outdoor facilities?
The Kennewick community passes bonds and levies on a regular basis, yet at new schools the outdoor facilities are an afterthought.
Fields set up without consulting coaches on proper layout or logistics.
It’s embarrassing to host out-of-town teams on our fields when with some effort they could be nice. Coaches are limited in what they can do without help from the district.
The KSD has been very good about building new schools; now is the time to spend the extra money to have outdoor fields that are safe for our children.
The community has many good sports programs and most coaches work hard at maintaining their facilities, but the district needs to pony up and help take care of our youth by giving them to proper support.
Steve Davis, Kennewick
