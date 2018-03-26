Letter: Japanese cruelty

Nagasaki survivor Mitsugi Moriguchi didn’t come here on a mission of peace and reconciliation, but of blame.
He was quoted as saying, after a tour of Hanford’s B Reactor, “I’m left with a sense of what cruel things humans do.”
If he wanted to learn about human cruelty, he might have instead visited the Nanking Memorial Hall in China.
If he was “disturbed” by the Richland High Bombers’ mushroom-cloud logo, would he be as disturbed to visit the USS Arizona Memorial?
If Moriguchi was expecting an apology for Hanford’s role in creating the Nagasaki bomb, he might have begun by apologizing for the Rape of Nanking, the Banka Island Massacre, the Bataan Death March and the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Or for his countrymen who served in the Japanese military and a torpedo-boat factory.
All war is inhuman, but what happened to Moriguchi’s family was an unfortunate consequence of Japanese aggression.
It is true that Japan was already a defeated nation when the bombs were dropped, but its military leaders had vowed not to surrender. President Truman’s decision prevented an invasion of Japan that experts agree would have resulted in the deaths of far more Japanese and more American soldiers.
Dennis Cresswell, Pasco
