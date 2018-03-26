Letters to the Editor

Letter: Circus boycott

March 26, 2018 03:28 PM

In the very near future, a circus will be in town that uses tigers and elephants along with other animals in their performances.

I find it abhorrent for animals to be used in this manner.

It is my strong belief that animals should be allowed to live a much more natural life and to engage in natural behaviors.

It’s my opinion that they should not be hauled around the country in cramped containers until they are given the opportunity to get out of their confines in order to perform.

It seems this is using/abusing animals for people’s entertainment and profit. I believe this is wrong.

Please join me, my family and friends in boycotting this type of circus. Instead, wait for a circus to come to town that uses humans in their entertainment acts.

You can be sure that the people who hire on to perform are doing so voluntarily while that is not the case with the performing animals.

Kathy Staly, Kennewick

