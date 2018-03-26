Letter: Loss of love

Wanted to speak some common sense truth into the matter of the horrendous nature of the school shootings.
Kids are walking out and protesting current gun laws, etc.
They say they are afraid. Rightfully so.
Instead of wasting time standing on a street with signs and protesting something they know little about, instead of parents demanding the government do something, instead of blaming an in adamant object, let’s get to the nitty gritty of the problem.
It’s not adults shooting our kids, it’s kids shooting our kids.
Their fear should be of other classmates. Time to spread love and light ... really people!
Every action we take reflects out into the world around us.
Let’s start with arming our kids with goodness, perception and knowledge.
Some mandatory classes of positivity, love, anti-bullying, recognizing someone in distress, gratitude, volunteerism.
Organizing class projects where the students and community work together to give back to those who have a real need.
Interacting with other human beings, validating their existence and value in this world could and should influence these students to carry what they learn and experience into adulthood.
Better kids, better adults, better world. It just takes a step forward, positive action.
It’s about love.
Diane Crawford, Kennewick
