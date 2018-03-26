Letter: Statistical standpoint

I’d like to comment on the statistic quoted by Aleah Frausto, in which it is stated that 20 million unsafe abortions are performed each year and that 67,000 women die as a result.
Since approximately half of the fetuses aborted are female, I calculate that 150 girls would be lost for every one woman saved should these abortions be done in a “safe” manner.
Hardly a convincing argument that abortions are beneficial to the females of the species.
Legalized abortion is based on the premise that a fetus is not a human being, which allows society to deny its unalienable right to life (the very first right explicitly delineated in the founding documents, as stated in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence).
From those who hold this belief, I would like to hear a scientifically defensible answer to this question: Exactly at what point does a fetus transition from a lump of tissue into a human being?
That is, at one moment it is just a glob of tissue and a nanosecond latter it is a human being.
From a scientific standpoint, exactly when is that?
Gregg Lumetta, Pasco
