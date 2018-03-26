Letter: Down to brass

This is concerning the letter by retired Army Col. Felix Vargas, a Vietnam veteran of Pasco.
I like to thank you for your service making and keeping America safe and great.
I do have a problem when you say military-type assault rifles.
For one, they need someone to squeeze the trigger. They can’t do it by themselves.
Two, I grew up with gun racks on the back windows and we didn’t have that much crime or killing from guns.
Since that became illegal to have guns in plain view in the rack, the crimes and killings been escalating fast.
Examples, the Florida shooting this past February. “IF” everyone involved were doing their job, the kid would have had a harder time buying ammo, much less a rifle.
The sheriff’s deputies that numerous times were sent to his house; FBI not looking at the database; the doctors not informing officials of the questionable threat of any actions the kid might take.
When the Constitution and the Bill of Rights were written, we had the same firepower as the intruder, giving us the power to be our own nation, to stand on our own.
It also says the right of the people, it does not say the right of the military.
So let’s really get down to the brass and solve the root cause.
Frank Shaw, West Richland
