Letter: Easter emphasis

Sometimes when I think of Easter, I remember my mom taking my hand and telling me not to expect an Easter basket.
I was old enough not to believe in the Easter Bunny, but young enough to still want an Easter basket.
Mom simply didn’t have the money. I accepted it because it was during the Depression and I knew we were poor.
Now I realize how very rich we really were. Not materially, but knowing what Easter was really all about.
That Jesus, out of love for us died on the cross, was raised from death into life and now lives in Heaven as my friend and protector!
That is a simple, child-like explanation, but I believe it and wish everyone did as the truth.
Sadly, having material things have become more and more important, and God less and less.
Bettye Samuel, Kennewick
