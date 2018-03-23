Letter: Students have to do their part to keep schools safe

Regarding students walking out in support of gun control, why don’t they do something to help prevent tragedies like the Florida shooting. Some suggestions that might actually have a positive effect: quit playing violent video games that dehumanize people; stop purchasing and listening to music that disrespects people and law enforcement; actually engage people in person or at least talk to them on the phone to realize that they are actually living breathing people and not just a text message or a Facebook page.
I realize none of these will enable you to avoid classes for a day, but these activities might actually do something to change the culture that has created school shooters. There were lots of guns prior to Columbine and the more recent tragedies, yet mass shootings were almost unheard of when I was young.
Charles May, Kennewick
