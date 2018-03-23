Letter: Thankful for RPD’s Citizen Academy

A big kudos and thank you to the Richland Police Department for sponsoring the Citizen’s Academy. This 14-session program is presented annually and provides great insight into RPD’s organization and various responsibilities including patrol, traffic safety, community services — including code enforcement — gangs, Metro Drug Task Force, the local SWAT team, detective investigative work, school resource officers, use of force, and the internet crimes against children.
Activities include the opportunity to go on a ride along with a patrol officer, a tour of the Benton County jail and the SE Washington Emergency Communication Center, the police driving course, and visits to the gun range and bomb demolition site. Presentations concerning the Department of Corrections, juvenile activities and Judge Burrows on the court system are yet to come.
The Richland Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) have been great support to the program and have ensured snacks are available. Thanks to Chief Skinner and Captains Cobb and Taylor for supporting the program, and all the RPD officers and staff who made this program so interesting and put a face and name with so many of the RPD’s finest.
Also a big thank you to Cerise Peck for pulling the whole program together.
Joe Guyette, Richland
